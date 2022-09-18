Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UA police investigating shooting at Hub Apartments

Hub apartments
KGUN9
Hub apartments
Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 13:17:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police (UAP) is investigating a shooting at the Hub on Campus Tucson.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3 a.m.

Around 4 a.m. officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

UAP says police will be patrolling the area.

The investigation is still ongoing. Details surrounding this situation are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

WALK WITH US!