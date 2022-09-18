UA police investigating shooting at Hub Apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police (UAP) is investigating a shooting at the Hub on Campus Tucson.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3 a.m.

Shooting at Hub Apartments. Police are searching for shooting suspects in the area of Hub Apartments. Stay away from the area. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) September 18, 2022

Around 4 a.m. officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

UAP says police will be patrolling the area.

The investigation is still ongoing. Details surrounding this situation are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

ALL CLEAR. Residual police presence is expected to continue in the area of Hub Apartments. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) September 18, 2022