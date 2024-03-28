UA-led OSIRIS-REx team awarded Collier Trophy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — NASA announced its OSIRIS-REx team — which recovered samples from the ancient asteroid Bennu — has won the prestigious Collier trophy.
The 7-year mission was led by the University of Arizona.
The whole team will be honored at a special dinner on June 13 in Washington D.C.
The National Aeronautic Association awards the Collier trophy annually for the "greatest achievement in aerospace and astronautics in America," according to NASA.
Among past recipients:
- Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier
- Crews of Apollo 8, 11 and 15 missions
- NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
Jeff Rosenfield joined KGUN 9 in July of 2022. He has a background in writing, as well as photography and other visual mediums. He graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at the Arizona State University in May of 2022.