UA bid for McKale liquor license delayed until March

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The University of Arizona's bid to sell alcohol at basketball games has been put on ice.
The Tucson City Council approved the license in October, but a public protest was filed that will delay implementation of the license until March, when the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control will hold a hearing on the matter.
The UA intends to sell beer and wine at McKale Center.
UA Associate Vice President Joel Hauff released this statement to KGUN9:
The University of Arizona was notified that a public protest was filed with the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control in relation to the application for a Series 5 Governmental License for McKale Center. The filing of a protest requires that the license application be heard in an open session by the Department, on a future agenda. To our knowledge, the date of the hearing has not been scheduled.