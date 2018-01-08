UA bid for McKale liquor license delayed until March

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The University of Arizona's bid to sell alcohol at basketball games has been put on ice.

The Tucson City Council approved the license in October, but a public protest was filed that will delay implementation of the license until March, when the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control will hold a hearing on the matter.

The UA intends to sell beer and wine at McKale Center.

UA Associate Vice President Joel Hauff released this statement to KGUN9: