UA bid for McKale liquor license delayed until March

Phil Villarreal
11:59 AM, Jan 8, 2018
The University of Arizona Athletics Department is applying for a liquor license to sell beer and wine at McKale Center.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The University of Arizona's bid to sell alcohol at basketball games has been put on ice.

The Tucson City Council approved the license in October, but a public protest was filed that will delay implementation of the license until March, when the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control will hold a hearing on the matter.

The UA intends to sell beer and wine at McKale Center.

UA Associate Vice President Joel Hauff released this statement to KGUN9:

The University of Arizona was notified that a public protest was filed with the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control in relation to the application for a Series 5 Governmental License for McKale Center.  The filing of a protest requires that the license application be heard in an open session by the Department, on a future agenda.  To our knowledge, the date of the hearing has not been scheduled.
 

 

