UA, ASU, NAU won't increase in-state tuition next year

Phil Villarreal
12:10 PM, Mar 16, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - None of Arizona's three public universities will raise tuition for-in-state undergrad students next school year.

That means tuition rates for those students in the 2017-18 school year will remain the same in 2018-19.

Entering undergrad students will pay two percent more tuition, but fees will remain the same.

To see the full tuition proposals, click here.

Here is the UA's tuition proposal:

  • For entering freshmen, the cost of the four-year guarantee including mandatory fees and tuition together will be higher than last year by 1.80% ($220) for residents and 1.93% ($688) for non-residents
  • For undergraduate students at UA South, the branch campus located in Sierra Vista, the change in mandatory fees and tuition together will be 1.89% ($169) for residents and 1.97% ($623) for non-residents
  • For graduate students, the change in mandatory fees and tuition together will be 1.81% ($232) for residents and 1.93% ($631) for non-residents
  • For undergraduate students in UA Online, students will see a $10 increase in the per unit rate, establishing new rate tiers of $500, $525, and $560.  UA Online rates have not increased since the launch of UA Online in Fall, 2015.

The Arizona Board of Regents will host a tuition workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 29 at ASU.

The universities will set their tuitions for next school year April 5.

