U.S. Rep. Kirkpatrick won't run again in 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick announced that she won't seek re-election in 2022.

Kirkpatrick, a Democrat, has represented Arizona's second Congressional District since 2019. She also served stints in the House of Representatives from 2009 to 2011 and 2013 to 2017.

She sought treatment for alcoholism last year following a serious fall. She defeated Republican challenger Brandon Martin in November's election.

She released this statement Friday: