TUCSON, Ariz. - The United States Post Office is looking for workers.

Jobs start between $17 and $19 an hour. Indoor and outdoor work is available.

To apply, visit usps.com/careers, click on "search jobs," click "Arizona," then "start" and then click on a job you're interested in.

Applicants must be 18 or older and be either U.S. citizens or have permanent alien status. They also must have a driver's license and two years of documented driving experience.