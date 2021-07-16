U.S. Marshals track down alleged child sex predator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Marshals tracked down a suspected child predator who was on the loose.

According to the service, 35-year-old Isaac Martinez-Celaya was wanted by Tucson police for failing to appear for a court hearing after he faced 13 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 years of age.

Marshals captured Martinez-Celaya July 15 when surveillance video caught him entering Mister Car Wash, 5075 S, Midvale Park Road.

Martinez-Celaya ran into a nearby neighborhood. He was seen running out the back door of a home and jumping into a neighboring yard. They arrested him after a chase on foot. He was booked into Pima County Jail.

“The federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have a shared commitment in protecting children. Sexual abuse of children is often called the 'silent crime,' and we want to give those victims a loud voice," said United States Marshal David Gonzales, in a statement.

