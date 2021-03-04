U.S. Marshals arrest Tucson stabbing suspect in Mesa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man suspected in a Tucson stabbing case in Mesa.

According to the Marshals, Larry Bagby stabbed his significant other in the head and arm with a kitchen knife Feb. 26. The victim was seriously injured but survived.

On March 1, an arrest warrant was issued. Bagby faces charges including attempted first-degree murder and domestic violence.

Marshals conducted surveillance on Bagby in Mesa and immobilized his vehicle after spotting him enter it. He was booked into Mesa City Jail and will be extradited to Tucson.

