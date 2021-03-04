Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

U.S. Marshals arrest Tucson stabbing suspect in Mesa

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
According to the Marshals, Larry Bagby stabbed his significant other in the head and arm in a kitchen knife Feb. 26. The victim was seriously injured but survived.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 14:16:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man suspected in a Tucson stabbing case in Mesa.

According to the Marshals, Larry Bagby stabbed his significant other in the head and arm with a kitchen knife Feb. 26. The victim was seriously injured but survived.

On March 1, an arrest warrant was issued. Bagby faces charges including attempted first-degree murder and domestic violence.

Marshals conducted surveillance on Bagby in Mesa and immobilized his vehicle after spotting him enter it. He was booked into Mesa City Jail and will be extradited to Tucson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.