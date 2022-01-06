Watch
U.S. Marshals arrest Tucson assault suspect in Las Vegas

Suspect tracked down at Pilot in Las Vegas
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 14:23:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive from Tucson in Las Vegas.

According to the Marshals, 49-year-old Sylvester Taylor was wanted for a probation violation after being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was convicted of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in 2017. He is also convicted of assaulting another girlfriend after she confronted him about cheating with the other woman.

Marshals tracked down Taylor at a Pilot Travel Center in Las Vegas.

