U.S. Marshals arrest alleged child predator near midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — An alleged child predator has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in midtown Tucson.

U.S. Marshals Service says 62-year-old Augustus Brook allegedly molested a 4-year-old relative.

An arrest warrant was issued August 7, in Stone County, Mississippi for Molestation-Touching A Child for Lustful Purposes, according to U.S. Marshals. Brook left Mississippi after the incident and investigators in Mississippi learned that Brook traveled to Tucson.

On October 9, U.S Marshals were able to locate him at a home near midtown where authorities surrounded the residence and took Brook into custody and booked him into the Pima County Jail.

Brook is currently being held on a $100,000 bond and awaiting extradition back to Stone County, Mississippi.