U.S. House fails to elect a speaker after 6 votes, 7th vote pushed to Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After six failed votes, the U.S. House adjourns without a speaker and will have a 7th vote on Thursday.

Congressman-elect, Juan Ciscomani for U.S. Congressional District 6, is one of the Republicans consistently voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the Speaker of the House.

He calls out his Republican colleagues to vote with the majority to be able to get sworn in and to get committees selected.

“It’s embarrassing for the country,” said President Biden to press on Wednesday.

“Getting here and seeing this display in our first and second day is quite disappointing, because I think people sent us here to go to work,” said Rep. -elect Ciscomani.

Rep. Paul Gosar, is one of the 20 Republicans who has not voted for McCarthy. He started with Rep. Andy Biggs.

"I emplace the name my friend and colleague from Arizona, Andy Biggs for speaker of the House, thank you,” said Rep. Gosar when nominating Rep. Biggs.

In most recent rounds, he has voted for Rep. Byron Donalds.

Rep.- elect Ciscomani calls on his Republican colleagues to reach a decision.

“There's about 20 people that are not voting with the majority of Republicans, with the vast majority of Republicans. Less than 10%, and that's causing issues for the caucus and for our country in order because we were not able to get to work without us selecting a speaker,” said Rep.- elect Ciscomani.

Until a speaker of the House is chosen, new members cannot be sworn in and voting on bills is put on pause.

One of the legislative priorities is the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act- a bill that would take away the increase in funding to the IRS.

The sixth round of votes was 201 for McCarthy, 20 for Donalds and 212 for the Democratic Nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

A nominee needs 218 votes to win the speaker seat and lawmakers will have to keep voting until the majority is met.