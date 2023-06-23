U.S. Customs and Border Protection releases bodycam footage from Tohono O'odham Nation Shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection released bodycam footage from a shooting involving Tucson Sector agents, that left one man dead.

On May 18, 2023 at 9:04 p.m., the Tohono O'odham Police Department requested assistance regarding reports of shots fired west of the Menagers Dam Village. Several Ajo Border Patrol Station agents took up the request.

Agents and officers arrived at the residence in question at about 9:39 p.m. The officers say they then encountered Ray Mattia outside the residence. Officials say Mattia threw an object towards approaching law enforcement.

The press release then states that Mattia "abruptly extended his right arm away from his body," prompting three agents to fire their service weapons. Mattia was hit several times.

Agents say they then proceeded to assess Mattia, before requesting emergency medical assistance at 9:41 p.m. Agents began performing CPR, until a Border Patrol emergency medical technician on scene.

CBP says Mattia was unable to conduct an air life evacuation, due to the weather conditions. Mattia was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m. that same evening.

The agents involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave; the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the incident.