U.S Customs and Border Protection makes fentanyl find in gas tank

Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Port Director Michael Humphries, officers at the Port of Nogales found around 269,600 fentanyl pills inside the gas tank of a car on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Humphries says Customs and Border Protection officers noticed tampering around a car's gas tank while performing "layered enforcement operations."

The pills were concealed inside.

