U.S. Border Patrol welcomes K9 Bear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States Border Patrol's Tucson Sector is welcoming a new member to its team.

Meet K9 Bear:

@USBPChiefTCA

Agents say the K9 was donated from The Johnson Family Special Needs Trust.

On November 18, 2022, to recognize, the family for their generosity the United States Border Patrol (USBP) held an event at their office.

According to USBP K9 Bear will be deployed to the Nogales Station.

Meet K9 Bear! Thanks to a generous donation from The Johnson Family Special Needs Trust, Tucson Sector acquired K9 Bear and deployed him to Nogales Station. In recognition of their generosity, Tucson Sector hosted the family today. Thank you for the incredible donation. pic.twitter.com/PCPSh86CHR — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 18, 2022