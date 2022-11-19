Watch Now
U.S. Border Patrol welcomes K9 Bear

Posted at 9:38 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 12:32:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States Border Patrol's Tucson Sector is welcoming a new member to its team.

Meet K9 Bear:

Agents say the K9 was donated from The Johnson Family Special Needs Trust.

On November 18, 2022, to recognize, the family for their generosity the United States Border Patrol (USBP) held an event at their office.

According to USBP K9 Bear will be deployed to the Nogales Station.

