U.S. Border Patrol agents involved in deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents were involved in a deadly shooting while assisting the Tohono O’odham Police Department.
The shooting took place on Thursday, May 18 around 10 p.m. on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo, Ariz.
The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, with FBI & Tohono O’odham Police investigating as well.
