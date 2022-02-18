U.S. Border Patrol agent involved in fatal off-duty shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

According to SVPD, officers responded to a reported accidental discharge of a firearm around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a local home in the 4000 block of Loma Loop.

As officers arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound in his upper torso.

Officers immediately began treating the man before the Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services arrived and took over as they transported the victim to Canyon Vista Medical Center.

The victim was pronounced dead. He was identified as 26-year-old, Jacob Sellors.

Sellors was a Michigan resident and was in town to visit family.

The shooter was identified as 44-year-old Stevan Djordjevic, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol Agent and a relative of Sellors.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sierra Vista detective Josh Nicola at 520-452-7500.

----

