U of A law students partnering with City of Tucson to clear marijuana charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Araceli thinks back to her charge for possession of drug paraphernalia back in 2013, it brings back memories of having trouble finding housing and a job.

“Anybody can pay a couple dollars to just figure out what’s on your record,” she said.

She wants to keep her last name private, but said she wanted to speak up for people who have records with marijuana charges.

It was a time that made her feel insecure and just make ends meet, she had to take on a second job.

However, she applied for an expungement of her record through Acre41, a local organization. She said it was cleared in about a month last year.

U of A law students Mia Burcham and Rebecca Caro Cohen want to help people like Araceli and are already setting up clinics to help people find information about their charge.

“It’s pretty amazing the way that it can change someone’s life in ways that those of us that don’t have a criminal record might not consider,” Burcham said.

They said they’re in the planning stages to help the City of Tucson expunge records and will be going through the City’s database, taking information to file an expungement petition with the court. They said they use a website to help people sign up.

“So we’ll go through a series of charges and just see whether something falls within the expungement statue and can be expunged,” Burcham said.

However, they said not all marijuana-related charges can be expunged. They said only people who were charged with possession of 2 and a half ounces or less, cultivation of six plants or fewer, and paraphernalia for marijuana use are eligible to have their records cleared.

“The most challenging part is when you tell someone that their charge isn’t expungable. It’s very disappointing and frustrating,” Caro Cohen said.

As for how long it can take, she said about 20 minutes to put in their information and they should know within one to two months.

She said over the past year they’ve worked with hundreds of people and have successfully cleared some of their records.

“That was such a great moment I think for us and for the students volunteering in the clinic to see how it really makes an impact in people’s lives,” Caro Cohen said.

They believe it allows people to have their civil rights restored and allows them to access employment and housing, especially for people like Araceli.

“It gives them a better outlook on life, like okay I can better myself as a person. This record’s not going to hold me back,” Araceli said.

----