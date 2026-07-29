U of A expands hazing‑prevention initiatives after investigation finds code violations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona announced expanded campuswide hazing‑prevention measures today, reaffirming its commitment to student safety after a Dean of Students investigation found multiple violations of the Arizona Board of Regents Student Code of Conduct, including hazing and conduct that endangered student safety.

University leaders said the stepped‑up efforts will accelerate and broaden existing programs aimed at preventing hazing, educating students and holding organizations accountable. “Every student deserves to belong to organizations that build leadership, character and lifelong friendships in a safe environment,” Provost Patricia Prelock said. “Hazing has no place at the U of A, and we will continue investing in prevention, education and accountability to protect our students and strengthen a campus culture built on safety, respect and belonging.”

Key actions announced include convening fraternity and sorority student leaders, university officials and national organization representatives at the start of the fall semester to reaffirm expectations around conduct and safety; expanding anti‑hazing education to more student organizations; and moving required hazing prevention training for fraternity and sorority new members earlier in the membership process.

The university also said Dean of Students staff will complete Hazing Prevention Institute certification and that it will hire a full‑time Student Affairs professional dedicated to strengthening prevention programming and education. Officials noted these steps build on existing efforts such as the Wildcats Don’t Haze initiative, mandatory hazing education for Greek members, campuswide awareness campaigns encouraging reporting, and ongoing collaboration with national fraternity and sorority organizations.

Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman emphasized the university’s stance on accountability: “The conduct documented during this investigation was unacceptable and contrary to the standards of our university community. The U of A will not tolerate hazing or misconduct that threatens student safety.” Vice President for Student Affairs Amanda Kraus added that prevention must be proactive: “Meaningful progress depends on students, alumni, national organizations, families and campus partners working together.”

The university also announced it has withdrawn recognition of Sigma Alpha Mu for five years after the Dean of Students investigation found multiple violations of the Arizona Board of Regents Student Code of Conduct, including hazing and actions that endangered student safety. Loss of recognition removes the fraternity’s status as a student organization, barring it from university‑sponsored events and privileges such as use of campus facilities, equipment, and services. The ban is effective immediately and runs through 2031.

University officials highlighted that the broader fraternity and sorority community — more than 50 organizations with nearly 7,000 members — continues to produce strong academic and service outcomes: a collective GPA of 3.32 in 2025–26 (with about 76% of members above a 3.0), more than $260,000 raised for charity and over 30,000 hours of community service. Leaders said those accomplishments underscore that the behavior addressed in the investigation does not reflect the community as a whole.

The U of A said it appreciates students, advisors and partners who cooperated with the investigation and urged ongoing vigilance and reporting. University officials said they will continue to expand education, prevention and enforcement efforts to make campus organizations safer and to ensure students can pursue leadership and belonging without risk.