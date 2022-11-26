U of A and ASU fans celebrate rivalry game on University Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year for many, in Tucson, many might consider the rivalry football game between the University of Arizona and Arizona State University to be their favorite part of the year.

University Boulevard was packed on Friday. Anywhere you walked you could hear a mix of U of A fans shouting “Bear down!” while ASU fans yelled out, “Forks up!”

While there was a mix of red, white and blue clashing with maroon and gold, U of A fan Ryan Duncan and alumni Alyssa Menendez said the game brings the whole state of Arizona together.

“Just having both everybody have some fun all at the same time together…it’s been good,” Duncan said.

The University of Arizona football team won against the Arizona State football team 38-35, so U of A fans were going wild, not just in the stadium’s stands, but also on University Boulevard.

“Crazy! I feel like we’ve had a little bit of a challenging season but a pretty good game overall. Lots of fun!” Duncan said.

However, ASU fans left home back to Phoenix disappointed.

Avery Secola, a Sophomore at ASU, traveled to Tucson for the game and said she was sad her team didn’t win.

“Unfortunately we lost, but I mean it was just bad football playing bad football,” Secola said.

However, she said she also had some fun, saying it was fun to partake in traditions of the rivalry game.

“My favorite part is the chants, just ASU hammering on U of A, and U of A coming back with their chants,” she said.

Since the game was so close, some fans said they were surprised the game was as intense as it was.

“I figured whoever had the ball last was going to win. I mean I’ve seen U of A play quite a a few times and I hadn’t seen Arizona State. I was impressed with Arizona state. They played pretty well,” U of A fan Ray Abeyta said.

However, not everyone went to the game.

U of A alumni Ellie Jobst and Tabia Ceja were watching the game on TV and catching up with old friends at Frog and Firkin on University.

“It’s much easier to be social with old friends from high school at a place like Frogs on University than being assigned a seat at the game,” Jobst said.

Some fans like U of A graduate student Martin Garcia feel like the rivalry is at the center of the game.

“I think it’s more of like a territorial thing, so everybody that I know really gets into it even if the teams aren’t good. I think it just brings out the competitiveness,” Garcia said.

However, other students like U of A Freshman Santiago Ballesteros feels like the game is more about celebrating Arizona as a state.

“I love going to school, but football…football just brings everyone together,” Ballesteros said.

