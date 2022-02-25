Ty Nichols' journey from rodeo to the football field at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ty Nichols knows his way around a football field.

"I was a walk on at the University of Wyoming. Then, when I got done with my playing career, I always knew I wanted to get into coaching. So, I volunteered at my old high school. Then, I was blessed enough to get on with Texas Tech and then that opportunity two years later lead me to here," said Nichols.

He's a defensive GA for the University of Arizona football team, but before his football days, he grew up with a love for the rodeo.

"My main event was steer wrestling, which is the one you'll see where I'm kind of pulling the steer to the ground type deal. I was lucky enough to win a state championship in that in Texas," said Nichols.

Nichols says his dad got him into rodeo when he was eight and he continued competing through high school until he signed on to play college ball in Wyoming.

"So, my dad and his dad they grew up in eastern Oregon and they grew up ranching and rodeoing, so he got me into that," said Nichols.

Steer wrestling and calf roping were his events.

"Love both of them. My favorite one was the steer wrestling. That was mainly what my dad did."

Now Nichols is adding some of his rodeo experience into his coaching.

"The kids' kind of like it whenever I say I can, you know, wrestle a steer to the ground so i don't want to hear anything about them not being able to tackle somebody.">

A no excuses mentality. Competing in rodeo is like no other experience.

"Your heart's racing really fast, but your horse can actually feel if your nervous or something like that, so you have to stay calm," said Nichols.

For the first time this weekend, he'll get to experience Tucson's Rodeo.

"Get back to the like smell of the dirt and all that kind of stuff. Like it'll bring back a whole bunch of memories. Seeing you know the crowd react. The little kids watching the horses and you know loving that whole thing," said Nichols.

He might even size up the competition. "I might try to sneak into the box, see if somebody lets me on their horse. Maybe try to get a run in," said Nichols.

Nichols has thought about competing in rodeos again, but for now he's fully invested in exploring his football coaching career here in the Old Pueblo.

