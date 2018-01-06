Two-year-old boy dies after he was found unresponsive in north Phoenix home

PHOENIX - A toddler is dead after he was found unresponsive at a north Phoenix home Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police and Fire responded to a home near Loop 101 and Union Hills Drive around 11 a.m. after a 2-year-old boy was found not breathing and bleeding from his nose.

According to Phoenix Fire, the boy's family attempted to perform CPR until fire crews arrived.

The child was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Police say the death investigation is ongoing at this time. No additional details were available.