Two wounded in student apartment shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were shot in a gathering at student apartments early Sunday morning. One man was badly hurt. Residents say this is not the first time there’s been violence in their apartments.

Somebody brought a gun to the Yugo student apartments, just off the UA campus near First and Tyndall. Tucson Police say early Sunday morning two men ended up shot, one of them seriously

Resident Mitchell Becker says, “So we live on floor nine and it happened up on the roof. So from our balcony, we can see part of the roof and we heard it. We heard the shots fired and then we looked out our window on the balcony, we could see all the kids running down the steps on the side and just trying to get out of there.”

As of late Monday, police had not arrested or named a shooting suspect but had charged a different man on an unrelated firearms charge.

Daniel Conte shared a video of the aftermath, with blood on the floor and wall and a closed sign on the penthouse.

He says the Yugo’s a nice place to live, but this is terrifying—and security is not tight enough to guarantee safety.

“You have to key in. And then there's another fob in to get upstairs in the elevator. Around seven o'clock they have two security guards in here. You give them your ID and you write your name down. If there's a guest you write their name down as well. But you can get in from all around the building, the garage, the doors are unlocked. So it's not really a safety thing at that point.

Residents describe, and our records confirm at least one other shooting.

Reporter Craig Smith asked resident Laylah Manivana: Does this make you want to maybe live somewhere else?

She said, “Yeah, honestly, this whole area is dangerous, because a similar thing happened. Again, like I said, like last year, so yeah.”