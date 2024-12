UPDATE (5:45 p.m.)

Tucson Police Department has confirmed the ride, an adult male, "sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital."

——————

A two-vehicle incident at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway caused delays on Friday evening, KGUN 9 has learned.

Tucson Police on the scene confirmed a motorcycle and a car were involved.

Expect traffic delays.

KGUN9 will have more as updates become available.