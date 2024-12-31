Motorcyclist, 89, dies as result of injuries in crash on Catalina Highway near Tanque Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The motorcyclist involved in a crash on Friday, Dec. 20 on Catalina Highway near Tanque Verde on Tucson's east side has died as a result of his injuries, according to a press release from Tucson Police Department.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as 89-year-old Gerald George Kroninger. They say they were notified of his passing Monday, Dec. 30.

According to police, the crash occurred when Kroninger, driving southbound on Catalina Highway on his 2006 Kawasaki VN900 motorcycle, was hit by a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 as it was exiting a private drive around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Kroninger was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 41-year-old male who was uninjured, stopped to cooperate with the investigation. Police issued a civil citation for 'failure to yield from a private drive' according to the press release. Police say impairment was not a factor.