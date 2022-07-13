Two-vehicle crash slows I-19 in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An early-morning crash shut down slowed traffic at Interstate 19.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure was at Sahuarita Road at kilometer marker 75.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the two-vehicle crash involved a semi. The wreck happened at 3:39 a.m.
Officials said the road was closed in both directions, but KGUN 9 visited the scene to confirm both directions of the freeway were open.
