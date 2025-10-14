Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two-vehicle crash at Sonoita and Speedway

One person was transported after their vehicle crashed into a pole while first responders helped a second driver across the street.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — Tucson Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at Sonoita and Speedway around 5 p.m. Monday.

KGUN 9 crews witnessed one person being removed from their vehicle after it crashed into a pole. That person was transported from the scene by emergency responders.

First responders also worked to help the driver of a second vehicle that was parked across the street.

Speedway was reduced to one lane while emergency crews worked at the scene.

KGUN 9 reached out to Tucson Fire for additional details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

