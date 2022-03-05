Two vehicle collision near La Cholla and Rudasill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire is on the scene of a two-vehicle collision. NWF says to expect delays when driving in the area of La Cholla and Rudasill.

Traffic Alert: Expect delays in the area of La Cholla & Rudasill - crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision. Please use caution with first responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/oSk5ewlRdJ — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) March 5, 2022

Officers say no injuries have been reported.

