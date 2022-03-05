Watch
Two vehicle collision near La Cholla and Rudasill

FNHEikJUcAQ4OWE.jpg
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 16:07:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire is on the scene of a two-vehicle collision. NWF says to expect delays when driving in the area of La Cholla and Rudasill.

Officers say no injuries have been reported.

