Two vehicle collision near La Cholla and Rudasill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire is on the scene of a two-vehicle collision. NWF says to expect delays when driving in the area of La Cholla and Rudasill.
Traffic Alert: Expect delays in the area of La Cholla & Rudasill - crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision. Please use caution with first responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/oSk5ewlRdJ— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) March 5, 2022
Officers say no injuries have been reported.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter