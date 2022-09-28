Two upcoming hiring events in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Community and Workforce Development will be holding two hiring events in the upcoming days.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Pima County will host a resource and job fair at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center.

Multiple businesses currently hiring will be in attendance, including the Pima County Assessor’s Office, Amazon and Precision Toyota. Organizers say attendees should bring resumes and dress for potential recruitment opportunities.

With over 20 vendors, the event is intended as more than a hiring event. Additional resources at the fair will include:



rental and utility assistance

financial aid for preschools

eviction prevention

improving overall health

“Anyone, especially those living in and around the Flowing Wells neighborhood, should attend," said Jennifer Eckstrom, a program coordinator with Community & Workforce Development who is organizing the event. "It is important to know what services are available to people.”

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available to those who want them.

To attend:



Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center

1660 W. Ruthraff Rd. Saturday, Oct. 1 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

No RSVP required

Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) will also hold a recruiting event on Thursday, Sept, 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

PCOA is seeking part-time direct care workers with no experience needed.

To attend:



Pima County One-Stop Kino Resource Center

2797 E. Ajo Way Thursday, Sep. 29 9 a.m. - noon

No RSVP required

For more information visit the PCOA careers website