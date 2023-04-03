Two undeclared AK-47 rifles found at Port of Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protections at the Port of Nogales, Ariz. found two undeclared AK-47 rifles.

The rifles were found in the cargo area of the car on Wednesday, March 29.

According to CBP, the car was trying to leave the U.S. and enter Mexico.

On Wednesday, CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized 2 undeclared AK-47 rifles in the cargo area of a vehicle attempting to leave the US and enter Mexico. pic.twitter.com/txLVvY28Kq — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) April 3, 2023