Two undeclared AK-47 rifles found at Port of Nogales

Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 03, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protections at the Port of Nogales, Ariz. found two undeclared AK-47 rifles.

The rifles were found in the cargo area of the car on Wednesday, March 29.

According to CBP, the car was trying to leave the U.S. and enter Mexico.

