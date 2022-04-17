Watch
Two U.S. citizens caught on shuttle bus smuggling narcotics

Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two U.S. citizens were caught attempting to smuggle narcotics into Arizona.

Border Patrol agents say the smugglers were traveling on a shuttle bus and during an inspection, at the I-10 checkpoint, they took both smugglers into custody after finding methamphetamine and fentanyl wrapped around their bodies.

Fentanyl contributed to the greatest number of overdose deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Mountly Surveillance Report shows a jump of nearly 118 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

Pima County Monthly Surveillance Report

