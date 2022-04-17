Two U.S. citizens caught on shuttle bus smuggling narcotics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two U.S. citizens were caught attempting to smuggle narcotics into Arizona.

Border Patrol agents say the smugglers were traveling on a shuttle bus and during an inspection, at the I-10 checkpoint, they took both smugglers into custody after finding methamphetamine and fentanyl wrapped around their bodies.

Smugglers will try anything to bring narcotics into our communities.



Nogales Station agents at the I-19 Checkpoint seized methamphetamine and fentanyl from two U.S. citizens traveling on a shuttle bus. @Arizona_DPS responded, and both smugglers face criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/b61XTbhBed — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 17, 2022

Fentanyl contributed to the greatest number of overdose deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Mountly Surveillance Report shows a jump of nearly 118 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

pima.gov

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

