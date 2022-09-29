Two U.S. citizens arrested for smuggling people in tightly-packed horse trailer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two armed U.S. citizens were arrested on human smuggling charges Sunday, Sept. 25 after a traffic stop on State route 82 revealed 33 people, tightly-packed inside a horse trailer their vehicle was pulling.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents in the stop, according to Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

Two vehicles appeared to be traveling together, according to Border Patrol, and each driver was arrested and charged: The driver of the Ford pickup truck towing the horse trailer, and the driver of a second pickup truck.

U.S. Border Patrol. 33 migrants were found packed inside a horse trailer Sunday, Sept. 25.

Each of the two U.S. citizens arrested at this stop was in possession of a loaded handgun. A total of $16,000 cash was also seized.

The 33 people were also arrested at the stop and processed for immigration violations.

----

