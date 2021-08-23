Two Tucson teachers receive stipends for work with students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Society for Science has chosen 66 teachers across the country to receive stipends to help them further research projects with their students.

Two of those teachers are from Tucson, and both are part of the society's Advocate program. It involves teachers who specifically focus on teaching science to kids from under-served communities.

Jeremy Jonas teaches at Tucson High Magnet School. He says it's important to learn what questions to ask and how to find their answers.

"We start from the basics of what science really is, how you ask questions, how you consider and start to think about solving problems," Mr. Jonas said. "It's also really critical that they know and in practice cultivate the skills of communicating their science to the public."

The other Tucson teacher recognized by the society is Jacqueline Nichols, a teacher at Lauffer Middle School in the Sunnyside district. She received $3,000 to continue her work teaching STEM classes.

“Imagine students having access to the resources and opportunities to solve their individual and shared community challenges," said Nichols. "A goal of Sunnyside's STEM Engineering/Future City Program is to inspire students to pursue STEM careers and improve the representation of Hispanics and other underrepresented populations in STEM fields."

The Society for Science Advocate program specifically helps fund projects and research for students. Some of those projects can then be entered in competitions.

