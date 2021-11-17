Two Tucson inmates accused of illegal voting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Tucsonans are accused of illegal voting.

According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, 25-year-old Michael Damian Herrera and 29-year-old Shadae Alexis Smith were indicted on charges of false registration and illegal voting, for allegedly illegally registering to vote and casting a vote in the 2020 election while they were inmates at Pima County Jail.

Herrera allegedly registered and said he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored, but he had not had his rights restored following a 2018 conviction.

Smith had not had her rights restored after a 2010 conviction.

Both are being held in Pima County Jail.

----

