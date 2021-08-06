Watch
Two suffer serious injuries after crash on Avra Valley Rd.

Northwest Fire
Posted at 3:12 AM, Aug 06, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash Friday morning.

Northwest Fire says two vehicles were involved in the collision at Avra Valley Rd. and Longview. Crews say one victime had to be extricated from their vehicle.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies say the road will be blocked so drivers can expect delays. PCSD advises those traveling in the area to find alternate routes.

