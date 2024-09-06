Watch Now
Two students walk off Eastside elementary school campus

Two students left the Bloom Elementary School campus without permission Friday morning.

A passerby notified police and the school responded immediately, according to a letter sent to families and staff.

Both students were found and returned to school, the letter said.

The letter said the school will be reviewing its procedures to ensure it doesn't happen again. It asked parents to reinforce the message to their kids that leaving the school without permission could leave them more vulnerable to potential harm.

