Two Southern Arizona teachers vie for Arizona Teacher of the Year Award

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hillary Stacey, left, and Sara Mora are finalists for 2021 Arizona Teacher of the Year
Posted at 6:18 AM, Aug 27, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Two Southern Arizona teachers are finalists for the 2021 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award.

Hillary Stacey teaches chemistry at Empire High School. She was nominated because "Her classroom is filled with relevancy, humor, and high expectations. She makes chemistry meaningful and enjoyable by using real world phenomena such as pollution, ocean acidification, and nuclear power to engage students and inspire them to dig deeper into chemistry."

Sahuarita Unified School District teacher Sara Mora was nominated because "her current position is to help students discover their pathways and introduce the career and technical education classes available to them at the high school level."

The winner will be revealed at a virtual event that will stream at 6 p.m. Oct. 23.

