Two Sierra Vista women charged with child abuse after night of drugs, alcohol

Two women in Sierra Vista were arrested on suspicion of child abuse Thursday after public safety officials responded to a possible overdose call.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, officers and Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services responded to the call in the 1800 block of East Willcox Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, a woman carrying a 7-month-old child "quickly went into another room" of the apartment and allegedly dropped the child. The drop caused injuries to the child's head and blood from his mouth, the news release said.

The child was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center for an evaluation. Department of Child Safety was contacted. After he was medically cleared, DCS took custody.

Detectives determined that the woman holding the child and the mother of the child both lived in the apartment. They had allegedly been drinking alcohol and consuming illegal drugs the night before, the news release said.

The woman who dropped the child was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, aggravated assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol.

The mother of the child was also arrested and charged with child abuse, child neglect, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and underage consumption of alcohol. Both women were booked into the Cochise County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.