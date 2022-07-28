Two separate busts result in 28,000 fentanyl pills seized at Port of Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. — Officers at the Port of Nogales made two large seizures totaling 28,000 fentanyl pills within one hour of each other, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Humphries shared that one man had over 22,000 pills hidden in the frame of his walker.

Another woman had 6,000 pills hidden on her chest and groin areas, according to Humphries.

He called the seizures a "good example of teamwork by officers, K9 teams and agricultural specialists."