TUCSON, Ariz. — Two people were sentenced in connection with a 2019 Sahuarita child molestation investigation.

David Wayne Clark was sentenced Oct. 2 to 12 years in prison for child molestation, followed by 15 years of probation for second-degree sexual conduct with a minor. He pleaded guilty to the crimes Sept. 3.

Stephanie Clark was sentenced to three years of probation Thursday. She pleaded guilty to attempted first degree hindering prosecution Sept. 3.