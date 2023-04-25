Two rescued after being kidnapped, held at Tucson hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. — Homeland security rescued two people who say they were kidnapped while being smuggled into the United States from Mexico.

It happened Monday at the Hilton hotel at 7600 E. Broadway Boulevard on Tucson's East side.

Homeland security investigators learned about a possible human smuggling attempt and hostage situation.

They found two Mexican nationals who told them they were kidnapped while being smuggled into the country then held for ransom at the Hilton.

Homeland Security tells KGUN 9 they identified several suspects in the kidnapping scheme. They also said federal charges are pending, but did not detail any arrests made during the investigation.

