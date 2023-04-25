Watch Now
Two rescued after being kidnapped, held at Tucson hotel

Two Mexican nationals say they were held for ransom after they were kidnapped while being smuggled across the U.S. border
Department of Homeland Security
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 16:30:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Homeland security rescued two people who say they were kidnapped while being smuggled into the United States from Mexico.

It happened Monday at the Hilton hotel at 7600 E. Broadway Boulevard on Tucson's East side.

Homeland security investigators learned about a possible human smuggling attempt and hostage situation.

They found two Mexican nationals who told them they were kidnapped while being smuggled into the country then held for ransom at the Hilton.

Homeland Security tells KGUN 9 they identified several suspects in the kidnapping scheme. They also said federal charges are pending, but did not detail any arrests made during the investigation.

Check with KGUN 9 as we learn more about this story.
