TUCSON, Ariz. — Two ramps on the eastside of the Interstate 10-Houghton Road interchange have reopened following a construction-related closure.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, motorists can now use the eastbound onramp from Houghton Road to I-10 and the westbound exit ramp from I-10 to Houghton.

The construction is part of a $24.4 million project and will be completed in late 2021. The ramps had been closed since late August.