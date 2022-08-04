Two plead guilty in deadly human smuggling-related rollover wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two suspects pleaded guilty in federal court following a deadly rollover involving alleged human smuggling.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 20-year-old Dylan Ramirez of Tempe, Ariz. and Mexican national Jesus Madrid-Varela, 19, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and transportation of illegal aliens for profit resulting in death.

Their sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to authorities, Ramirez picked up Madrid-Varela and three undocumented migrants in his car in May 2021. He passed a Tohono O'odham officer at 100 miles per hour, then lost control of the vehicle.

It rolled and ejected all four passengers.

A 36-year-old woman from Mexico died at the scene, which was near Quijotoa, Ariz. in Pima County.

Ramirez told authorities that he was recruited via Snapchat by a smuggling organization that paid him $1,000 to drive the migrants to Phoenix.

Ramirez faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Madrid-Varela faces between 36 and 57 months in prison.