Two people sent to hospital with serious injuries following crash on Westside

Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday, following a crash on Tucson's far west side.

According to a news release from Drexel Heights Fire District, crews responded to the area of San Joaquin and Old Ajo Highway at just before 1 p.m.

The news release described the crash as a "T-bone type collision with heavy damage."

Paramedics treated four occupants. Two were transported to a local trauma center for further treatment with serious injuries. The other two refused treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.