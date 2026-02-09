Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people sent to hospital with serious injuries following crash on Westside

Drexel Heights Fire District
Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday, following a crash on Tucson's far west side.

According to a news release from Drexel Heights Fire District, crews responded to the area of San Joaquin and Old Ajo Highway at just before 1 p.m.

The news release described the crash as a "T-bone type collision with heavy damage."

Paramedics treated four occupants. Two were transported to a local trauma center for further treatment with serious injuries. The other two refused treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

