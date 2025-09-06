Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people injured in shooting near El Rio Neighborhood Center on Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department said they are investigating after a shooting took place north of the El Rio Neighborhood Center.

Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, police said they launched a large-scale search in the area to look for any additional suspects, victims, or witnesses.

Detectives are now leading the investigation to determine what led up to the gunfire, TPD said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.

