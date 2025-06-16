Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people arrested at Saturday's "No Kings" Motor March protest

TPD states that the actions of the two arrested did not reflect the overall peaceful nature of the demonstrations throughout the weekend
Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted
and last updated

Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon during the "No Kings" Motor March protest, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD states that on Saturday, June 14, during the Motor March, officers were alerted about people involved in the protest who were seen spray-painting graffiti near East 22nd Street and South Country Club Road.

One person assaulted an officer with pepper spray, according to TPD.

One 27-year-old woman was arrested for Criminal Damage and Resisting Arrest, according to TPD. A 19-year-old was arrested for three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.

TPD states that the actions of the two arrested did not reflect the overall peaceful nature of the demonstrations throughout the weekend.

RELATED COVERAGE | Hundreds attend “No Kings” protests in Tucson same day as military parade; officers pepper-sprayed

Hundreds attend “No Kings” protests in Tucson while Trump has military parade

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood