Two people arrested at Saturday's "No Kings" Motor March protest

Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon during the "No Kings" Motor March protest, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD states that on Saturday, June 14, during the Motor March, officers were alerted about people involved in the protest who were seen spray-painting graffiti near East 22nd Street and South Country Club Road.

One person assaulted an officer with pepper spray, according to TPD.

One 27-year-old woman was arrested for Criminal Damage and Resisting Arrest, according to TPD. A 19-year-old was arrested for three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.

TPD states that the actions of the two arrested did not reflect the overall peaceful nature of the demonstrations throughout the weekend.

