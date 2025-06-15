Hundreds attend “No Kings” protests in Tucson same day as military parade; officers pepper-sprayed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All along 22nd from Country Club to Randolph, protestors against President Donald Trump were at Reid Park waving American flags and signs denouncing him and his policies.

The Tucson Police Department said the protests were peaceful. Following the protests, a vandalism report was made.

In an attempt to detain some at the scene, officers were pepper-sprayed by one suspect, the police said.

TPD said all individuals were detained.

Following a peaceful motor march, officers were alerted to a vandalism incident near E. 22nd St. and S. Country Club Rd. As officers attempted to detain those involved, one suspect deployed pepper spray on officers. All individuals have been detained. https://t.co/2iUjHAqKPk — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 15, 2025

The move comes on a day President Trump is hosting a military parade to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Army and Flag Day. Saturday is also President Trump’s 79th birthday, though officials have said that is a coincidence.

“Change isn’t going to happen unless we keep out here, keep this up,” David Hahm, who attended the protest at Reid Park said.

The protest in the morning, which drew several hundred people, mostly finished by about noon. However, protestors came back and drew an even larger crowd at Reid Park for the No Kings Motor March.

Cars were decorated with American flags and signs, and many drove by the park on the 22nd, honking their horns and waving.

“I feel like I have a moral obligation to put my voice out there,” Kim Cartwright, who attended the protest, said.

Meanwhile, President Trump was in Washington D.C., celebrating the Army while the protest in Tucson was going on. Protests dubbed “No Kings” were also featured all across the country.

“That is not a president. That is a man acting as a dictator,” Hahm said.

Hahm is a Marine Corps veteran who said the military parade is inappropriate.

“The only time we celebrate a military parade is when we come home from a war. This is not right,” he said.

On his Truth social media platform, Trump posted “Happy 250th birthday”, This is a big day for America”, “Happy flag Day”, and “Our great military parade is on, rain or shine. Remember, a rainy day parade brings good luck. I’ll see you all in D.C.”

A man who attended the parade who is in the military said it’s an opportunity.

“What we really want to do is take the opportunity to connect with the American people and just give them a glimpse of what our Army does every day,” he said.

However, some protestors, like Hahm, said Trump has turned his back on veterans through his policies.

“We have a man in office that’s never seen the carnage. He doesn’t understand,” he said.

Meanwhile, people like Cartwright said they don’t agree with how he is handling deportations.

“It’s not about safety, it’s about him not being able to be in control and not being able to do the things that he is seeking out to do,” Cartwright said.

As they waved their flags and marched along 22nd, many protestors felt like they could help nudge lawmakers to change policies through their protests.

“This peaceful protest is making a loud statement,” Hahm said.