TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious crash near Arcadia Avenue and Pima Street.

According to TPD, it happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 17th. Officers say two pedestrians — a woman and child — were hit by a car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police also tell KGUN9 the driver remained on the scene. The intersection was shut down for several hours after the crash.

Stay with KGUN9 for more updates.