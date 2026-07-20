Two MQ-9 Reaper aircraft temporarily relocating to Davis-Monthan AFB through April 2027

Two MQ-9 Reaper aircraft assigned to the Arizona Air National Guard's 214th Attack Group will temporarily operate from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base while construction is completed at Fort Huachuca.

The 214th Attack Group, part of the 162nd Wing and based at Fort Huachuca, is moving the aircraft to Davis-Monthan to use hangar space during the construction project.

As a result, residents in the Tucson area and personnel at Davis-Monthan may notice an increase in MQ-9 Reaper takeoffs and landings. The additional flight activity is expected to continue through April 30, 2027, and will support routine training missions.

Military officials said the 214th Attack Group and Davis-Monthan AFB will continue conducting flight operations under standard Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Defense regulations while working to minimize impacts on surrounding communities.

The relocation affects only two aircraft and is described as a temporary measure until work at Fort Huachuca is complete.