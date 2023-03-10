Two men from San Xavier charged Carjacking and Possession of a Firearm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, March 6, 2023, two men from San Xavier, Arizona were charged with Carjacking and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

The men were identified as James Moreno, 18, and Christopher Rodriguez, 18.

Moreno and Rodriguez had been arrested the day before.

Moreno and Rodriguez were accused of stealing a Jeep Cherokee from an Uber driver early morning on March 5, 2023, in San Xavier, Arizona, in the Tohono O'odham Nation, by threatening the driver with a gun.

After running for several hours, the driver arrived at a gas station on Valencia Road close to Interstate 19 where a worker made a 911 call.

At a Circle K gas station in Marana, Arizona, Moreno and Rodriguez were also accused of stealing a Toyota Camry from a second person while holding him at gunpoint.

Rodriguez is accused of pointing a gun at the driver's legs and lower abdomen.

Marana Police Department officers found the Toyota Camry and made an effort to stop it.

The car allegedly failed to yield, sped away from the police, and crashed close to Miracle Mile and Interstate 10.

Before being caught, Moreno and Rodriguez ran from the car on foot.

Officers found a 9mm gun inside the Camry.

The Uber driver’s Jeep Cherokee was located less than a mile from Circle K on Sandario Road with a flat tire and its license plate removed.

Investigation remains ongoing.