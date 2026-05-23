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Two men dead following shooting near East 5th Street and Harrison Road, TPD says

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
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and last updated

Two men are dead following a shooting on Tucson's east side, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The incident was initially reported as an assault in the area of East Fifth Street and Harrison Road, police said.

TPD said the incident was a shooting involving two adult males.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities are not actively searching for any suspects at this time, indicating there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are expected to release more details later.

Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this developing story.

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